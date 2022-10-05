David A. Dye Sells 750 Shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Stock

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) insider David A. Dye sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total value of $21,127.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,789,217.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Computer Programs and Systems Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ CPSI opened at $29.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $429.56 million, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.68. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.11 and a 12 month high of $37.62.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.10). Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $82.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 95.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. 90.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

