Opaleye Management Inc. Acquires 9,400 Shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Stock

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 9,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.74 per share, for a total transaction of $16,356.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 410,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Opaleye Management Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 27th, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 1,700 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,873.00.

On Thursday, September 22nd, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 17,311 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.73 per share, for a total transaction of $29,948.03.

On Monday, September 19th, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 5,000 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.87 per share, for a total transaction of $9,350.00.

On Tuesday, July 26th, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 2,254 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.72 per share, for a total transaction of $3,876.88.

On Thursday, July 14th, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 7,187 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.81 per share, for a total transaction of $13,008.47.

Shares of TCON opened at $1.72 on Wednesday. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $4.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.40.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TCON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts predict that TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 4,125,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,251,000 after purchasing an additional 970,224 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 23,400 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 57,174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized CTLA-4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various cancer indications.

