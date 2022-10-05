Alissa Fitzgerald Sells 8,000 Shares of Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI) Stock

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) Director Alissa Fitzgerald sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of 1.83, for a total value of 14,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 123,407.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Alissa Fitzgerald also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 14th, Alissa Fitzgerald sold 8,000 shares of Rigetti Computing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 2.33, for a total value of 18,640.00.

Rigetti Computing Stock Up 7.8 %

NASDAQ RGTI opened at 2.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 17.06 and a quick ratio of 17.06. Rigetti Computing, Inc. has a 1 year low of 1.67 and a 1 year high of 12.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is 3.44 and its 200 day moving average is 5.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rigetti Computing ( NASDAQ:RGTI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported -0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.06 by -0.03. The company had revenue of 2.13 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rigetti Computing, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Rigetti Computing in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Rigetti Computing from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Rigetti Computing in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 9.67.

Institutional Trading of Rigetti Computing

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RGTI. Deer Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing in the first quarter worth about $135,968,000. EDBI Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Rigetti Computing during the first quarter valued at $27,338,000. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP purchased a new position in Rigetti Computing during the first quarter valued at $13,528,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Rigetti Computing during the second quarter valued at $5,505,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Rigetti Computing during the first quarter valued at $5,224,000. 42.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rigetti Computing Company Profile

Rigetti Computing, Inc operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

