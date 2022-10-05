Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires New Stake in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 367,091 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,450,000 after purchasing an additional 81,501 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 63,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 33,822 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter worth $95,000.

BPMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut Blueprint Medicines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $133.00 to $115.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.06.

BPMC opened at $66.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.67. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 0.78. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 52 week low of $43.46 and a 52 week high of $117.86.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $36.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.61 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 45.89% and a negative net margin of 304.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.86) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Christopher K. Murray sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total transaction of $151,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,580.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Christopher K. Murray sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total value of $151,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,580.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total value of $1,368,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,535,653.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,300,123. Corporate insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

