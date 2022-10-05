Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 1,839.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,754 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 13,045 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,285,003 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,573,608,000 after buying an additional 702,121 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,270,442 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $823,992,000 after buying an additional 1,439,547 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,306,725 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $685,090,000 after buying an additional 183,661 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,823,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $548,183,000 after acquiring an additional 7,438,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,007,845 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $521,695,000 after acquiring an additional 6,121,599 shares in the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on SU. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James cut shares of Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.54.

SU stock opened at $32.02 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.90. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.19 and a 12 month high of $42.72. The company has a market cap of $43.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 23.51%. Sell-side analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3656 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.66%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

