Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $513,000 Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 277.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,848 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,206,000. MAI Capital Management increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JKHY shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. DA Davidson downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.00.

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $188.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $197.71 and a 200-day moving average of $191.60. The firm has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.65. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $147.50 and a 1-year high of $212.62.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $482.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 39.68%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

