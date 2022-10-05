Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 3,995 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

CARR opened at $38.58 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.23 and a 200 day moving average of $39.74. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $34.12 and a 52-week high of $57.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $32.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.32.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 29.10% and a net margin of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CARR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Carrier Global from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $41.00 price target on Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.08.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

