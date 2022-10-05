Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Trims Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,395 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 29,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 184,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 396.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 47,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total transaction of $8,296,446.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,255,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,181,904.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $267,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,007 shares in the company, valued at $4,494,749. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $8,296,446.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,255,207 shares in the company, valued at $119,181,904.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 91,477 shares of company stock worth $8,736,314. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $94.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.05 and a twelve month high of $139.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.34. The firm has a market cap of $52.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.90.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 35.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ICE. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.75.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Featured Stories

