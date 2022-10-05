Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Stock Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,892 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 8.9% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 7,607 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.7% during the second quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 23.8% during the second quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 79,316 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,448,000 after acquiring an additional 15,268 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.1% during the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 536,685 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,930,000 after acquiring an additional 20,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.4% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Insider Transactions at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other news, EVP Francisco Fortanet sold 10,000 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,154,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

Shares of IFF stock opened at $95.59 on Wednesday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.96 and a 12 month high of $155.00. The stock has a market cap of $24.37 billion, a PE ratio of 38.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.90.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently 129.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on IFF shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $126.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $169.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.36.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

(Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.