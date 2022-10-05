Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Shares Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,072 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,387 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,092 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,953 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,441 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

Capitol Federal Financial Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of CFFN stock opened at $8.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.43. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $12.79.

Capitol Federal Financial Dividend Announcement

Capitol Federal Financial ( NASDAQ:CFFN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $56.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.15 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 29.59%. Research analysts expect that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.84%.

About Capitol Federal Financial

(Get Rating)

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

