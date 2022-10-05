McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 84.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,472 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Argyle Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 18.4% in the second quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 7.1% in the second quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 11,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Toews Corp ADV grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 202.4% in the second quarter. Toews Corp ADV now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 20.7% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.3% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 26,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MKC opened at $74.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.74. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $71.19 and a one year high of $107.35. The firm has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 58.50%.

MKC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Argus lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.25.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

