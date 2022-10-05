Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLNT. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC raised its position in Planet Fitness by 1,147.1% during the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Planet Fitness by 1,098.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Planet Fitness by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Planet Fitness from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded Planet Fitness from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Planet Fitness from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James upgraded Planet Fitness from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Planet Fitness from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.64.

PLNT stock opened at $62.11 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 85.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.15 and a 1 year high of $99.60.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The business had revenue of $224.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.13 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 8.28%. The business’s revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

