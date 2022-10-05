Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $508,000 Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,859,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,863,118,000 after purchasing an additional 106,063 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 15.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,576,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,525,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,369 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 16.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,778,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $468,873,000 after acquiring an additional 253,972 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $297,582,000. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.9% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 714,847 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $188,477,000 after acquiring an additional 26,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of LH opened at $216.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $204.59 and a one year high of $317.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.64.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.67%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 13.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LH shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Argus lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $8,151,474.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,245,002.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $8,151,474.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,245,002.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total value of $665,638.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,600.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,676 shares of company stock valued at $14,082,612. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

Further Reading

