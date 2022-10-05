Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $19.27

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.27 and last traded at $19.40, with a volume of 3616 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on PFS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Provident Financial Services from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Provident Financial Services from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Provident Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 19th.

Provident Financial Services Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Provident Financial Services Announces Dividend

Provident Financial Services ( NYSE:PFS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $120.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.12 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 31.96%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Provident Financial Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,947 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Provident Financial Services by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 54,561 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Provident Financial Services by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Provident Financial Services by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 39,006 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in Provident Financial Services by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 9,922 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

Featured Stories

