Saputo (TSE:SAP) Shares Down 1.2%

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) fell 1.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$32.65 and last traded at C$32.65. 12,845 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 528,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$33.06.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. CIBC raised their price objective on Saputo from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Saputo from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Saputo from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Scotiabank lowered Saputo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Saputo from C$35.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$38.78.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$33.40 and a 200-day moving average price of C$30.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.58. The company has a market cap of C$13.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.01.

Saputo ( TSE:SAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.20 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Saputo Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.72%.

In other news, Senior Officer Frank Guido acquired 2,000 shares of Saputo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$33.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$67,002.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$246,031.34. In other Saputo news, Senior Officer Patrick Turcotte sold 8,138 shares of Saputo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.01, for a total transaction of C$276,810.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$248,986.14. Also, Senior Officer Frank Guido bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$33.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$67,002.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$246,031.34.

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

