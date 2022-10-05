Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.94

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.94 and last traded at $7.02, with a volume of 11112 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on ZUO. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Zuora from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Zuora from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Zuora from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th.

Zuora Stock Up 5.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.15.

Insider Transactions at Zuora

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 56.71% and a negative net margin of 29.89%. The company had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 6,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.69, for a total transaction of $47,278.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at $48,846.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Zuora news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 6,148 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.69, for a total value of $47,278.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at $48,846.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 10,000 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total value of $95,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,008.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,061 shares of company stock worth $623,702 over the last ninety days. 9.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zuora

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUO. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zuora in the first quarter worth approximately $1,472,466,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Zuora by 1,567.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,204,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072,643 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Zuora in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,216,000. Potrero Capital Research LLC acquired a new stake in Zuora in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,995,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Zuora by 282.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,453,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,900 shares during the period. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

Further Reading

