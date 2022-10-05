Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Hits New 52-Week Low at $11.30

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.30 and last traded at $11.37, with a volume of 110876 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.27.

Medical Properties Trust Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.89.

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medical Properties Trust

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 58.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

Featured Stories

