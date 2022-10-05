Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $94.00 to $84.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Comerica traded as low as $70.58 and last traded at $71.42, with a volume of 803 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.10.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Comerica to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Comerica from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Comerica from $100.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Comerica from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.53.

In other Comerica news, EVP Peter L. Sefzik sold 7,287 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $610,504.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,681,546.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 292.3% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Comerica in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Comerica in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Comerica in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.81 and a 200-day moving average of $80.64.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.15. Comerica had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 30.42%. The company had revenue of $829.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.71%.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

