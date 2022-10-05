RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $38.45

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $38.45 and last traded at $38.52, with a volume of 2556 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RNG. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of RingCentral from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of RingCentral in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of RingCentral in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of RingCentral from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.38.

RingCentral Trading Up 7.5 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 0.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $486.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.98 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 233.94% and a negative net margin of 31.67%. On average, research analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 6,047 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $254,276.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 202,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,502,425.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other RingCentral news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,960 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total transaction of $98,450.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 109,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,523,140.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 6,047 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $254,276.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 202,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,502,425.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,884 shares of company stock worth $763,314. Company insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RingCentral

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNG. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 207.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,190,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $114,491,000 after buying an additional 1,478,400 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in RingCentral by 90.5% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,488,623 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,176 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RingCentral during the first quarter worth approximately $8,170,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in RingCentral by 129.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 825,910 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,162,000 after purchasing an additional 465,666 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in RingCentral by 3.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,577,127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,356,955,000 after purchasing an additional 388,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

