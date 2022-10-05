Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) Hits New 12-Month High at $12.00

Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.00 and last traded at $11.63, with a volume of 290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on WALD shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Waldencast in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Raymond James started coverage on Waldencast in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Waldencast in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on Waldencast in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

Waldencast Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waldencast

About Waldencast

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Waldencast by 295.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waldencast in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. CVI Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waldencast by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. CVI Holdings LLC now owns 303,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 6,156 shares during the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Waldencast in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Waldencast in the 1st quarter valued at about $279,000.

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. a skin care company, provides advanced skin care treatments. Its products are designed to help minimize the appearance of premature skin aging, skin damage, hyperpigmentation, acne, and sun damage primarily available through dermatologists, plastic surgeons, medical spas, and other skin care professionals.

