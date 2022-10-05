Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) Hits New 12-Month High at $12.00

Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.00 and last traded at $11.63, with a volume of 290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently commented on WALD shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Waldencast in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Raymond James started coverage on Waldencast in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Waldencast in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on Waldencast in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.
Waldencast Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.40.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waldencast
About Waldencast
Waldencast Acquisition Corp. a skin care company, provides advanced skin care treatments. Its products are designed to help minimize the appearance of premature skin aging, skin damage, hyperpigmentation, acne, and sun damage primarily available through dermatologists, plastic surgeons, medical spas, and other skin care professionals.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Waldencast (WALD)
- Don’t Give Up on These Q3 Losers
- The Anatomy of a Great Pension Plan
- 3 Safe Earnings Plays for a Risk-Off Market
- Tyson Foods Takes a Lickin’ and Keeps on Tickin’ Lower
- Small-Cap Catalyst Pharma Is Among Market’s Best Price Performers
Receive News & Ratings for Waldencast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waldencast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.