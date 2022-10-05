UMB Bank n.a. Trims Stock Position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

UMB Bank n.a. cut its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,037 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 5.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,537,932 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $457,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 32.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,170,727 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $218,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207,740 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 10.5% during the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 11,824,204 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $196,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,276 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 4.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,807,331 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $96,516,000 after acquiring an additional 240,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 313.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,230,757 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $86,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965,329 shares in the last quarter. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance

Shares of Vodafone Group Public stock opened at $12.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.07. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 1 year low of $11.18 and a 1 year high of $19.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vodafone Group Public Profile

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VOD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 225 ($2.72) to GBX 215 ($2.60) in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 168 ($2.03) to GBX 165 ($1.99) in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 146 ($1.76) to GBX 143 ($1.73) in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 140 ($1.69) to GBX 120 ($1.45) in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 155 ($1.87) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.33.

(Get Rating)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

See Also

