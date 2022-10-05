New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Reduces Position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its holdings in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,700 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 11,100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 34.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Kercheville Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 39.6% in the second quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 37,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 161.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,703 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 33,158 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 5.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,200 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in Range Resources in the second quarter valued at about $4,514,000. 84.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Range Resources Price Performance

Shares of Range Resources stock opened at $28.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.33. Range Resources Co. has a one year low of $16.71 and a one year high of $37.44.

Range Resources Increases Dividend

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.91 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 56.92% and a net margin of 16.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 181.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from Range Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Range Resources’s payout ratio is presently 16.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Range Resources to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Range Resources from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Range Resources from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Range Resources from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Range Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.69.

Insider Activity at Range Resources

In related news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total transaction of $173,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,754.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total transaction of $173,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,754.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $50,304.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,936.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Range Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.