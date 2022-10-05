UMB Bank n.a. Sells 207 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

UMB Bank n.a. decreased its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,142 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in SAP were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in SAP by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 88,702 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,428,000 after buying an additional 11,878 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in SAP by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,273 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in SAP in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in SAP by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in SAP by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 19,072 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after buying an additional 5,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of SAP stock opened at $88.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.06. The firm has a market cap of $103.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.06. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $78.22 and a 52-week high of $149.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. SAP had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 10.08%. On average, analysts predict that SAP SE will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SAP. Berenberg Bank began coverage on SAP in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on SAP from €120.00 ($122.45) to €115.00 ($117.35) in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Oddo Bhf dropped their price target on SAP from €104.00 ($106.12) to €93.00 ($94.90) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on SAP from €120.00 ($122.45) to €110.00 ($112.24) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on SAP from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.00.

SAP Profile

(Get Rating)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.