CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 29,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 51,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 32,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CNP stock opened at $29.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.03. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $24.91 and a one year high of $33.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.88.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 29.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on CenterPoint Energy to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

Further Reading

