New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 700 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,460 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Lennar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Lennar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lennar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $80.91 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.33. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $62.54 and a 1 year high of $117.54. The company has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 7.73.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.92%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Lennar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Lennar from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Lennar from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Lennar from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lennar from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lennar

In other Lennar news, VP David M. Collins sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $1,230,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,393,324. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

