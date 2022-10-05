UMB Bank n.a. Has $77,000 Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 117.6% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 436.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Trading Up 5.7 %

NYSE WAL opened at $71.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.40. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $64.71 and a one year high of $124.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.21 and its 200-day moving average is $76.61.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Increases Dividend

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.09. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 40.16%. The business had revenue of $628.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 15.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WAL shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $108.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.86.

Insider Activity at Western Alliance Bancorporation

In related news, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total value of $352,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 94,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,393,971.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Further Reading

