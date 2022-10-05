CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Stake Lessened by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its stake in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in CACI International were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CACI. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CACI International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in CACI International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in CACI International by 29.7% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in CACI International during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in CACI International by 4.7% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 5,949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CACI International

In other news, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 1,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $483,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,810. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total value of $83,055.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,602,961.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 1,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $483,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,066 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CACI International Stock Up 1.1 %

CACI stock opened at $272.49 on Wednesday. CACI International Inc has a 12-month low of $238.29 and a 12-month high of $313.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $279.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.33.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The information technology services provider reported $4.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.01. CACI International had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.26 EPS. CACI International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CACI International Inc will post 18.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on CACI. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of CACI International in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CACI International from $311.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CACI International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.86.

About CACI International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

