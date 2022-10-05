Insider Selling: Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Insider Sells 3,144 Shares of Stock

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) insider Brad Robbins sold 3,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total transaction of $238,440.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,394,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Teradyne Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $81.67 on Wednesday. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.01 and a twelve month high of $168.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.60. The company has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.07. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The business had revenue of $840.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.21%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Teradyne from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Teradyne from $127.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Teradyne from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Teradyne from $158.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $138.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teradyne

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Teradyne by 1.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 36.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 20.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 6.8% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 1.6% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teradyne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.