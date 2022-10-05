New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Cuts Stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,263 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $21.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.99. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $25.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.24.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 32.85%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 36.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on RF. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup downgraded Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.86.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

