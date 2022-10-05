John Kim Sells 50,000 Shares of WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL) Stock

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL – Get Rating) Director John Kim sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.06, for a total value of C$153,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 508,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,555,639.74.
John Kim also recently made the following trade(s):
Shares of WELL opened at C$3.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.93, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.04. WELL Health Technologies Corp. has a one year low of C$2.97 and a one year high of C$7.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$700.61 million and a P/E ratio of -14.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$3.51 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.80.
WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner focused digital health company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers end-to-end omni-channel patient services, including primary care; physiotherapy, occupational therapy, chiropractic, dietary, mental health counselling, and sleep related services; specialized care, including gastroenterologists; diagnostic services related to cardiology, women's health, and bone/muscle health and cancer diagnostics; and telehealth services.
