New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Trims Stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,203,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,188,867,000 after acquiring an additional 338,812 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,557,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,029,877,000 after purchasing an additional 579,719 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,248,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $634,505,000 after purchasing an additional 543,313 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,126,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,256,000 after purchasing an additional 844,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc. acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,418,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on FR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.14.

First Industrial Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE:FR opened at $46.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.06. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.69 and a 1-year high of $66.74.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $130.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.55 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 62.25% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

First Industrial Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 50.21%.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

Featured Articles

