New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 6,800 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Voya Financial by 60.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 471 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Voya Financial during the first quarter worth $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Voya Financial during the first quarter worth $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Voya Financial during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Voya Financial by 893.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 755 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Voya Financial stock opened at $65.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.20 and a 12-month high of $74.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.02.

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.28. Voya Financial had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $273.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is currently 15.04%.

Several research firms have issued reports on VOYA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.17.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

