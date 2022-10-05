New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $969,000 Stock Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Trex were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Trex by 1.1% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 208,573 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,351,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Trex by 70.6% in the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 9,212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 3,813 shares in the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trex during the second quarter valued at about $514,000. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 2.2% during the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 32,512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J2 Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Trex during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trex Stock Performance

Shares of TREX stock opened at $49.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.63. Trex Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.81 and a fifty-two week high of $140.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.11. Trex had a return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 18.94%. The firm had revenue of $386.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

TREX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Trex from $66.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Trex from $102.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Trex to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Trex in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on Trex from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.11.

About Trex

(Get Rating)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Featured Stories

