Tina Marriott Larson Sells 16,000 Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Stock

Oct 5th, 2022

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRXGet Rating) COO Tina Marriott Larson sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total transaction of $173,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 205,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,227,462.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Tina Marriott Larson also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, August 16th, Tina Marriott Larson sold 16,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total transaction of $201,600.00.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 8.9 %

Shares of RXRX opened at $11.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.64 and a beta of -0.75. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.92 and a twelve month high of $21.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.37.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRXGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $7.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,294.12% and a negative return on equity of 45.13%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,611,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,338,000 after acquiring an additional 497,504 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 183.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,656,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,770,000 after buying an additional 3,012,233 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 32.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,835,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,084,000 after buying an additional 690,213 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 26.7% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,827,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,242,000 after buying an additional 595,150 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% during the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,535,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,640,000 after buying an additional 399,018 shares during the period. 54.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RXRX. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

