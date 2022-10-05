Tina Marriott Larson Sells 16,000 Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) COO Tina Marriott Larson sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total transaction of $173,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 205,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,227,462.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Tina Marriott Larson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Tuesday, August 16th, Tina Marriott Larson sold 16,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total transaction of $201,600.00.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 8.9 %

Shares of RXRX opened at $11.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.64 and a beta of -0.75. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.92 and a twelve month high of $21.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $7.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,294.12% and a negative return on equity of 45.13%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,611,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,338,000 after acquiring an additional 497,504 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 183.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,656,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,770,000 after buying an additional 3,012,233 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 32.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,835,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,084,000 after buying an additional 690,213 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 26.7% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,827,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,242,000 after buying an additional 595,150 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% during the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,535,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,640,000 after buying an additional 399,018 shares during the period. 54.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RXRX. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.