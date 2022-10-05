Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,624 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,712 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $8,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BHP. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in BHP Group in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 609.3% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 6.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHP Group Trading Up 3.0 %

NYSE:BHP opened at $53.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. BHP Group Limited has a 1 year low of $47.35 and a 1 year high of $79.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.87.

BHP Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $3.50 dividend. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 11.3%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,490 ($30.09) to GBX 2,410 ($29.12) in a research note on Monday, September 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.37) to GBX 2,050 ($24.77) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised BHP Group to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,934.11.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Articles

