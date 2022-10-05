Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 25,648 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $8,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Buffington Mohr McNeal acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,792,000. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 322.1% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 23,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 17,811 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 87,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 10.8% in the second quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 70,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after acquiring an additional 6,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $38,003,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $47.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.92, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.48. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $41.07 and a one year high of $93.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -92.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $801,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,281,387.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $801,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,281,387.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total transaction of $238,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,888.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,729,020 in the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MRVL shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.75.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

