Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,461 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $8,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 56.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 70.3% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter valued at $44,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 272.4% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RY opened at $95.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $89.18 and a 12 month high of $119.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.83. The stock has a market cap of $132.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.82.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 26.29%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 45.91%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RY. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$144.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$134.00 to C$131.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Desjardins lowered their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays began coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$143.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.81.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

