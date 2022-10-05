IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $8,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of IDXX opened at $348.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a PE ratio of 44.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $363.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $396.46. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $318.50 and a 12-month high of $672.93.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 104.47% and a net margin of 20.07%. The firm had revenue of $860.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.26 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $700.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $483.57.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

