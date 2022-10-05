Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 24 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $9,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,877,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 3,765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at $298,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,532 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,503.96, for a total value of $2,304,066.72. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,795,691.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,503.96, for a total value of $2,304,066.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,795,691.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,526.90, for a total transaction of $5,038,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,812,934.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,825 shares of company stock worth $15,603,167 in the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,536.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,627.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,477.94. The company has a market capitalization of $42.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,196.28 and a 1 year high of $1,895.99.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.03 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 35.14%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 32.5 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMG has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,000.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,742.00 to $1,969.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,826.44.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Articles

