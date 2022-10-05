Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $8.75 Million Stock Position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,257 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Invesco Solar ETF worth $8,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TAN. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,586,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 4,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $385,000. Finally, Main Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco Solar ETF stock opened at $78.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.37 and a 200-day moving average of $75.10. Invesco Solar ETF has a 1-year low of $55.54 and a 1-year high of $101.58.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

