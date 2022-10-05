FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:FJUN) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:FJUN – Get Rating) by 241.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 172,608 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 3.09% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June worth $8,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FJUN. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 50.3% in the second quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the first quarter valued at $208,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 42.0% during the first quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter valued at $358,000.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - June alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FJUN opened at $35.34 on Wednesday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June has a fifty-two week low of $34.03 and a fifty-two week high of $38.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.16.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.