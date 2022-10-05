Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 5,123,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,051,750,000 after purchasing an additional 62,798 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,076,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,046,263,000 after purchasing an additional 381,362 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,404,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $904,078,000 after purchasing an additional 637,575 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $825,046,000 after purchasing an additional 39,661 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 19,945.9% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,455,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438,481 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 4.0 %

IWM stock opened at $176.00 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.78 and a twelve month high of $244.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $184.39 and a 200 day moving average of $184.58.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

