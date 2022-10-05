Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Invests $226,000 in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in TransUnion during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransUnion during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransUnion during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in TransUnion during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 84.4% during the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TRU shares. Bank of America downgraded TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on TransUnion from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on TransUnion from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on TransUnion to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.42.

TransUnion Stock Performance

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $63.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.35. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $59.01 and a 52 week high of $120.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The company had revenue of $948.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.38 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

TransUnion Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.36%.

Insider Activity at TransUnion

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,410 shares in the company, valued at $17,981,482.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About TransUnion



TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

