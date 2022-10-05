Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Rating) by 51.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,760 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 16,748 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADX. KC Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,131 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 55,434 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 10,234 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Stolper Co raised its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 5.4% during the first quarter. Stolper Co now owns 123,188 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 6,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adams Diversified Equity Fund

In related news, Director Frederic A. Escherich purchased 4,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.96 per share, with a total value of $67,798.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 66,727 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,962.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Price Performance

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Dividend Announcement

Shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund stock opened at $15.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.46. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.56 and a 12 month high of $22.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Company Profile

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.

