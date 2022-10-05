Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,207 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,637 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 3,207 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Broderick Brian C increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 3,919 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 372,580 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $33,461,000 after acquiring an additional 84,342 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 14,967 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 5.1 %

COP opened at $115.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $149.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $66.06 and a 12 month high of $124.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.65.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.13. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. The firm had revenue of $21.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on COP. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.79.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total transaction of $1,275,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

