12,584 Shares in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) Bought by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Titan International by 8.8% during the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 75,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 6,114 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Titan International by 55.7% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Titan International during the second quarter valued at $522,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Titan International by 9.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Titan International during the first quarter valued at $172,000. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Michael G. Troyanovich sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $118,474.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 186,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,984,023.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Titan International Price Performance

Titan International stock opened at $13.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $828.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.20 and its 200 day moving average is $15.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Titan International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.69 and a 52-week high of $19.81.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $572.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.30 million. Titan International had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 47.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Titan International, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Titan International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

