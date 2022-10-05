Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 4.23% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September worth $9,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PSEP. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September in the fourth quarter worth about $293,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 227,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after acquiring an additional 45,691 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September in the 4th quarter valued at about $600,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 48,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - September alerts:

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PSEP opened at $28.73 on Wednesday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September has a twelve month low of $27.46 and a twelve month high of $30.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.97.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.