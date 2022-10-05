Prabhu Narayan Purchases 50,000 Shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) Stock

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Rating) CFO Prabhu Narayan acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.66 per share, with a total value of $83,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $166,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 22.6 %

RVPH stock opened at $2.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.61. The stock has a market cap of $37.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of -0.51. Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $4.20.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.02. On average, analysts forecast that Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RVPH Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.09% of Reviva Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation therapeutics for diseases targeting unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system, respiratory, cardiovascular, metabolic, and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is RP5063, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as completed Phase I clinical trials to treat bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder, attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, behavioral and psychotic symptoms of dementia or Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease psychosis, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pulmonary arterial hypertension, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

