Kurt J. Hilzinger Purchases 41,798 Shares of Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) Stock

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Rating) Director Kurt J. Hilzinger acquired 41,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.25 per share, for a total transaction of $52,247.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 361,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,392.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Outlook Therapeutics Trading Up 2.4 %

Outlook Therapeutics stock opened at $1.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $287.20 million, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 0.73. Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $2.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.34.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,889,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 222,270 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 98.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 101,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 50,500 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 174.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 16,414 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 135,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 42,840 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 9,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OTLK. Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Outlook Therapeutics to $7.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

About Outlook Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

