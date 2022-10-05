Kurt J. Hilzinger Purchases 41,798 Shares of Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) Stock

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Rating) Director Kurt J. Hilzinger acquired 41,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.25 per share, for a total transaction of $52,247.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 361,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,392.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Outlook Therapeutics Trading Up 2.4 %
Outlook Therapeutics stock opened at $1.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $287.20 million, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 0.73. Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $2.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.34.
Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.
A number of brokerages recently commented on OTLK. Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Outlook Therapeutics to $7.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd.
Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.
