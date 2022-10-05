Mark Yeomans Sells 1,200 Shares of TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Stock

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) Director Mark Yeomans sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.04, for a total value of C$69,648.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$48,579.48.

Mark Yeomans also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TC Energy alerts:

On Thursday, August 11th, Mark Yeomans sold 950 shares of TC Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$63.92, for a total value of C$60,724.48.

TC Energy Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of TSE:TRP opened at C$58.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$63.45 and its 200 day moving average is C$68.00. TC Energy Co. has a 1 year low of C$55.60 and a 1 year high of C$74.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$59.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.30, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

TC Energy Announces Dividend

TC Energy ( TSE:TRP Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.99 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.36 billion. On average, research analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 4.3100001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares set a C$65.00 price objective on TC Energy and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on TC Energy from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on TC Energy from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on TC Energy from C$80.00 to C$74.50 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on TC Energy from C$79.00 to C$78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TC Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$70.32.

TC Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.